Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.23) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.42) to GBX 4,400 ($52.64) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.74).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,042 ($48.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,809.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,137.28. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,485 ($41.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,824 ($69.67). The company has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,208.74.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.