Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 96.5% in November

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the October 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.60 ($2.68) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.78) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.22) to €2.40 ($2.47) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.06) to €2.20 ($2.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.37) to €2.50 ($2.58) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

