Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VCV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 222,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.