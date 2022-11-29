Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 366,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,404,781 shares.The stock last traded at $24.87 and had previously closed at $24.61.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,740.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.