Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

