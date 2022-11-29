Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 1-Year High at $523.60

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 523.60 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 513.20 ($6.14), with a volume of 2625915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507.80 ($6.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.46) price objective on shares of Investec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,015.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 430.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 437.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.04), for a total value of £378,750 ($453,104.44). In other news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £378,750 ($453,104.44). Also, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.05), for a total transaction of £955,661.20 ($1,143,272.16).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

