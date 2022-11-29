Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Homology Medicines (FIXX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX):

11/22/2022 – Homology Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/17/2022 – Homology Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Homology Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.10.

11/11/2022 – Homology Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

FIXX remained flat at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 435,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,996. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

