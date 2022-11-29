Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPSEY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($101.03) to €102.00 ($105.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €102.00 ($105.15) to €107.00 ($110.31) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

