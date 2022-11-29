iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 65.9% in November

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,300 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,728,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,610. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.