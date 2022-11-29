iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the October 31st total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HYXF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 48,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

