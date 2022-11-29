iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.