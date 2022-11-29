iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.47. 11,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average is $215.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

