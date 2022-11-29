iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.47. 11,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average is $215.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.