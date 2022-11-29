iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,659,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

