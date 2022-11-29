iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DVY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
