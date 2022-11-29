Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,221,100 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the October 31st total of 1,958,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Italgas alerts:

Italgas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITGGF remained flat at $5.75 during trading on Tuesday. Italgas has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.