J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth $226,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $232,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,580. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $256.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 128.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.