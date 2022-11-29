Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE JWEL traded down C$0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 99,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,809. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$31.62 and a 12 month high of C$41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWEL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.91.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

