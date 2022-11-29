Jamieson Wellness Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 99,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,809. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$31.62 and a 12 month high of C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.07.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.91.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.