Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 99.8% in November

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,149. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
