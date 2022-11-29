Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 99.8% in November

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,149. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

