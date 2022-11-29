Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 14,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,440. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.