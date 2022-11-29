Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 14,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,440. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

