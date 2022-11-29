JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Saturday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
JG Boswell Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BWEL opened at $898.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $925.99. JG Boswell has a 52-week low of $852.00 and a 52-week high of $1,111.00.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JG Boswell (BWEL)
