JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Saturday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWEL opened at $898.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $925.99. JG Boswell has a 52-week low of $852.00 and a 52-week high of $1,111.00.

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

