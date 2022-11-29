John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 162.4% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,764. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

