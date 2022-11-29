John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 162.4% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,764. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

