John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 162.4% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,764. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
