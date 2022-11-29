JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 1,436

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,248 ($14.93) to GBX 1,436 ($17.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($50.72) to GBX 3,620 ($43.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($46.66) to GBX 3,300 ($39.48) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:JET opened at GBX 1,860.80 ($22.26) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,531.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,519.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,099 ($61.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92.

Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

