JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 782 ($9.36) and last traded at GBX 782 ($9.36). 47,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 323,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($9.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JTC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.53) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

JTC Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15,640.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 712.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.

JTC Cuts Dividend

JTC Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.40%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

