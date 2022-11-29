Kadena Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $194.46 million and $5.00 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.30 or 0.06844755 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00497050 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.30232941 BTC.
Kadena Profile
Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,362,624 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.
Kadena Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.