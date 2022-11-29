Kadena Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $194.46 million and $5.00 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.30 or 0.06844755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00497050 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.30232941 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,362,624 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.