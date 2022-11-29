Kaspa (KAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Kaspa has a market cap of $128.79 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,745,336,807 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,731,883,365 with 14,731,883,365.162775 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00893976 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,178,506.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

