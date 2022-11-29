Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $132.13 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $132.13 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.08 or 0.06843591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00497995 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.57 or 0.30290445 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,752,070,217 coins and its circulating supply is 14,752,070,840 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,731,883,365 with 14,731,883,365.162775 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00893976 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,178,506.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

