KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Douglas Nick Kelly Sells 3,456 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KBR Trading Down 1.6 %

KBR stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 808,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $40,373,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 29.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $22,631,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 378,806 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

