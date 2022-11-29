Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.97

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Keppel Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

