Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 1,023 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. 119,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

