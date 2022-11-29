Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 186.9% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 58.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kidpik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
About Kidpik
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
