KILT Protocol Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40,594,621,430,183.00 billion and $46,088.66 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002229 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

