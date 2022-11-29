Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $538,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

