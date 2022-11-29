Kin Price Hits $0.0000 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Kin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and $269,605.94 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009470 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news.

Kin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.