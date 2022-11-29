KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 2.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after buying an additional 510,592 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after buying an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

