KOK Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $49.94 million and $784,976.05 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,477.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00242368 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09492685 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $697,610.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

