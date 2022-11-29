KuCoin Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $6.63 or 0.00040472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $652.18 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07059233 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00497274 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.64 or 0.30253068 BTC.
About KuCoin Token
KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.
Buying and Selling KuCoin Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
