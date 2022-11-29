Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Up 265.9% in November

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 265.9% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
KUMBF remained flat at $28.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
