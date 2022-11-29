Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Up 265.9% in November

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 265.9% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

KUMBF remained flat at $28.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

