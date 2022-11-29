Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 328,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Featured Stories

