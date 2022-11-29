Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 328,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

