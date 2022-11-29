LCX Price Reaches $0.0386 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, LCX has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One LCX token can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $85,403.77 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LCX Token Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

