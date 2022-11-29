Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $157.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Lear Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

