LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 272,977 shares.The stock last traded at $166.00 and had previously closed at $167.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 996,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,164,000 after acquiring an additional 169,170 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,271,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

