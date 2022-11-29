LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 272,977 shares.The stock last traded at $166.00 and had previously closed at $167.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.
LHC Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
