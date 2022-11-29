Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,444.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 75,400 shares of company stock worth $87,767 in the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

