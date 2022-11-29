Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,444.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 75,400 shares of company stock worth $87,767 in the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
Featured Stories
