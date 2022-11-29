Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and approximately $293,922.19 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,184.94 or 0.07210144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07063529 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00498943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.68 or 0.30348054 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,771,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,770,636.78131449 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,187.11364609 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $294,637.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

