Lisk Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00004852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $112.76 million and $1.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005954 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005401 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,113,476 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.