Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy accounts for about 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy Price Performance

LCFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,267. Locafy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.