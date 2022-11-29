Lockheed Martin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 29,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,575 call options.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $484.10. The company had a trading volume of 799,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,116. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.30. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

