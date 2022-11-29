Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.15. 38,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,270. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13. The company has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

