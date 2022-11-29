LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.67% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $54,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

QUS stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

