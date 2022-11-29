LPL Financial LLC Has $56.80 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $56,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $213.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.41 and a 200-day moving average of $240.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

